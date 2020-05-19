Firefighters make quick work of small fire at abandoned Salisbury school

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from an old school on South Shaver Street.
Firefighters got the call around 3 pm on Tuesday.
When they arrived they found smoke coming from the former Dixonville School in the 600 block of South Shaver Street. Firefighters had to remove boards that covered the doors of windows of the old school to find the fire.
A small fire on the floor was extinguished, according to fire officials.
The Salisbury Fire Department and Salisbury Police Department are investigating. No injuries were reported.
