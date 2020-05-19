Fire department deems Charlotte hotel unsafe after discovery of ‘significant issues’ with life-safety systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department has deemed a hotel unsafe after the discovery of significant issues with multiple life-saving systems at the property.
The fire department responded to a fire alarm at the Days Inn on Woodlawn Road on Monday, May 18.
Officials say the fire alarm was caused by damage to a fire alarm pull station. This damage caused the system to activate, causing in a resident calling 911 to report a fire alarm.
Fire officials arrived on scene and discovered significant issues with the fire alarm system as well as other life safety systems which rendered the building unsafe for occupancy.
Both the owner of the hotel and all occupants were immediately notified that the building was unsafe and needed to be evacuated.
Several occupants were taken to alternative shelter, but many of the occupants remained on site and refused to leave.
This Days Inn location was also at the center of a case where the owners were seeking permission from a judge to close and force the residents currently living there to leave.
That situation at the hotel attracted media attention from outlets across Charlotte. At least three news outlets requested access to the hearing.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has not intervened in the incident involving the fire department. CMPD officers say they continue to work with management, residents, and their partners to ensure the best outcome for all parties involved.
A WBTV reporter went to the hotel and said the place had emptied out, and that there were signs on the door saying it’s unsafe.
