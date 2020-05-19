Drive-by shooting captured on doorbell cam, home with children inside struck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A drive-by shooting and apparent retaliatory fire was captured on a doorbell camera in northwest Charlotte Saturday. The gunfire reportedly struck a home that had children inside.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. on May 16 on Old Carolina Drive, near Rozzelles Ferry Road. A home - with at least three children ages 8, 9 and 12 inside - and a vehicle were struck during the shooting.
Neighbors say they believe the home that was struck was not the home the shooters intended to target.
Doorbell camera surveillance footage provided to WBTV shows a vehicle passing by a home. Someone in the vehicle fires at least 10 shots out of the window before the vehicle pulls away and out of frame.
Five more shots then can be seen and heard. It appears a person on the street fired the second set of shots.
Neighbors told WBTV they believe the intended target was lying outside the home waiting for the shooting to take place, then fired back at the vehicle as it pulled away.
Police said they are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the crime should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
