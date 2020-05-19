COVID-19 in Charlotte: Outbreaks reported on construction sites. Meck records 3 more deaths

Eligibility for coronavirus testing in the county is changing and the county is working on scaling up testing, with the goal of testing 55,500 people over a 30-day period. To hit the goal, the county needs to test nearly 13,000 county residents a week, Harris has said. In the first week of working toward the goal, the county fell short but administered close to 10,000 tests over a 7 day period in early May.