Concord Police seize 67 lbs marijuana, $220,000 cash

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord say a search warrant turned up more than 65 lbs of marijuana and a large amount of cash.
According to a news release, Liam Conner Stewart was arested for narcotics violations.
On Monday, investigators from the department’s Street Crimes Unit and Vice & Narcotics Unit executed search warrants in several locations, one being Stewart’s residence in the 2800 block of Quarry View Court, Concord.
Concord investigators seized over 67 lbs of marijuana and approximately $220,000 in cash. In addition to the narcotics and cash, 9 firearms were also seized pending further investigation.
Stewart has been charged with two counts of Trafficking in Marijuana and is currently confined in the Cabarrus County Jail under $700,000 bond. As the investigation continues, Stewart may face additional charges.
