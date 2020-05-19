Atrium Health nurses use baby monitors to conserve personal protective equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health nurses are using baby monitors to help them check on patients with COVID-19, therefore preserving the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) used.
Chief Nursing Informatic Officer for Atrium Health, Becky Fox, says a few of the informacists at Atrium Health read an article about other hospital systems using baby monitors to conserve PPE.
“Within about 48 hours we had gotten donations of baby monitors, put them in place, tested them out, then we were ready to roll with a clear plan of how our clinicians can connect with their patients,” Fox said.
Typically, Fox says nurses are making rounds in each of their patients’ rooms about once every hour. Because nurses must wear gowns, masks, gloves, and sometimes face shields when they are caring for patients with COVID-19, the check-ins add up to a lot of dirtied PPE.
“It’s [baby monitors] really been useful because the clinicians can do a quick eyeball check on the patient and an assessment before they even walk in the room,” Fox said.
In cases where the patient does not need anything further from the nurse, personal protective equipment is saved on that check-up. But if a nurse needs to enter the room for a follow-up, the nurse will know exactly what is needed to avoid multiple trips in and out of the room.
Fox says nurses have found the baby monitors to be useful in keeping family members in touch with patients as well. Because visitors are not allowed during the pandemic, they have used the baby monitors when a patient is too ill to hold the phone up themselves.
“We set up the baby monitor in the room and then out at the nurse’s station in a secure location, we allow the family to call in and then use the baby monitor as a speaker,” Fox said. “So it’s just another way our nurses and staff figured out that this is a great way to connect patients with their families.”
In one case, Fox says a married couple was hospitalized separately. Nurses put a baby monitor in each of the patient’s rooms so they could stay connected.
“This is definitely a different day. In the midst of the pandemic, we’ve had to restrict the visitation so this is technology that we probably would not have put in place 6 months ago,” Fox said.
The Atrium Health Foundation donated baby monitors for hospitals to use.
