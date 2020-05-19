‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting could be in Rock Hill

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted on attempted murder warrants out of Chester County is being sought.
Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, 28, is wanted in a shooting that happened in Chester County last Wednesday. Deputies say he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Miller’s last know address was in Chester, but deputies believe he could be in Rock Hill or Great Falls.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.