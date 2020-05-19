Affidavit: Citadel LPN says facility refused to test symptomatic residents for COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Citadel in Salisbury is the site of the biggest single outbreak of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Public health officials have said that nearly 150 residents and staff members have tested positive, and there have been 19 deaths, according to the Rowan County Health Department.
Now in a series of new affidavits, more claims are being made that the facility did not take the COVID-19 threat seriously and did not communicate with residents and families about the extent of the outbreak.
The new affidavits were filed by the Salisbury law firm of Wallace and Graham on Monday. The new statements join 14 other sworn affidavits filed on April 28. Together, they describe a facility woefully understaffed and unprepared to meet the needs of residents and communicate with family members and the community.
An LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) who began working at the Citadel in February said that a resident who was sick, “spiking a fever, not doing well,” was given x-rays and that the doctor said that the resident might have COVID-19. When the doctor wanted to test for COVID-19, the management refused. The doctor then called the corporate office, and was again refused permission, according to the affidavit.
The LPN also said that nurses were having trouble getting masks, and that in some cases, they were told not to wear them. The LPN quit in April, “because of the reckless lack of safety practices.” She said that she later tested positive for COVID-19.
A CNA who began working at the Citadel in August of 2019 described an incident that took place in late March. According to the sworn statement, a resident began showing symptoms of COVID-19, including profuse coughing, shortness of breath, and profuse sweating. The doctor for the facility wanted the resident tested for COVID-19, but the facility director denied the request, saying that “corporate did not want anyone tested” for COVID-19.
The CNA also said that the facility director would not allow staff members to wear masks because it would “cause a panic,” and that “there would be consequences if we were to be caught wearing masks.”
In another affidavit there are claims from a family member of a resident at the Citadel who said that on March 30 it was requested that the resident be tested for COVID-19, but that Citadel staff said they would not do so.
The resident was moved from the Citadel to Novant Health Rowan after her condition worsened. The resident did test positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and was then sent back to the Citadel, according to the sworn statement.
The woman’s health continued to worsen while she was kept in isolation at the Citadel. After a fall, the woman had to undergo partial amputation of both of legs.
In another statement, a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) with five years experience, said that she began working at the Citadel in May, 2019, when the facility was known as Genesis. The CNA’s last day on the job was April 7, 2020.
“It was so hard to leave behind all the wonderful residents of the Citadel, but when I realized Citadel’s management seemed determined to sweep the COVID-19 problem under the rug and ignore their outbreak, I knew I had to leave to keep my own mom safe.”
The CNA’s mother, father, and fiance all tested positive for COVID-19. “My mother’s doctor believes that she was infected through me, with the coronavirus that was running through the Citadel while I was working there.”
The CNA also said that administrators at the Citadel locked up protective masks and refused to let staff wear them. “I personally saw a supervisor and administrator who worked with the supplies remove the masks from the hall to lock them up in an office.”
Staff members were eventually allowed to wear masks, but only after “the resident doctor successfully demanded that the Citadel management allow the use of masks.”
The statement from the CNA also says that the facility frequently ran out of or “overused” things like gloves, absorbent briefs, and gowns. The affidavit also states that while the temperatures of staff members were taken, one staff member with a fever of 99.7 was encouraged to finish a shift before leaving.
Other practical guidelines about dealing with COVID-19 were also ignored, according to the statement. “At no time prior to my last day or work were residents required to keep social distancing. Bingo games and group exercise still went on, with the only change being moving it out of the dining room and into the hallway. Residents who were smokers still smoked together in the outdoor smoking area.”
The new lawsuit is seeking “a comprehensive review of the facility’s polices” by a judge. The suit seeks injunctive relief as a way to stop a specific behavior, “to force compliance with regulations and North Carolina law.” The suit does not seek monetary damages.
The Citadel is one of 37 nursing facilities in North Carolina owned by Accordius Health. WBTV has reached out to the Citadel and Accordius Health for a response to the latest allegations.
“It is unfortunate that this unavoidable and unprecedented pandemic is being used to question the integrity and professionalism of the Citadel Salisbury staff,” Accordius Health CEO Kim Morrow said when the suit was first filed in April.
