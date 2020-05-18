You can now donate blood and find out if you have the COVID-19 antibody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - OneBlood announced Monday they will be testing all blood donations for the coronavirus antibody.
The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), officials say, and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, “regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.”
“The testing brings many benefits. In addition to donors learning if they have the antibody, OneBlood will be identifying additional people who can be COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors”, said Susan Forbes, OneBlood’s senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.
Donors will be able to see their results approximately 48 hours after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org.
OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center, serves North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
Due to social distancing measures, all donors are required to make an appointment ahead of time. You can make an appointment online at www.oneblood.org or by calling 1-888-9DONATE.
