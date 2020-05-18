Working through COVID-19: An ICU nurse’s journey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Joyce Thomas has worked as a registered nurse in the Novant Health ICU in Charlotte for a little more than a year.
She works three 12 hour overnight shifts each week.
Once she’s inside, she is greeted by a new normal of temperature checks and suiting up in full protective gear.
“I have to wear the whole papper so just putting that on takes about two minutes,” Thomas said.
Thomas has been treating COVID-19 patients since early March, and those first few weeks were the most chaotic.
“Kind of scared me the first few weeks," she said. “It was unknown for everyone who was in the unit. I’m rooted in my faith, so bringing my Bible and talking to co-workers and building each other up, and laughing.”
Thomas is still finding ways to fight through the most difficult parts.
Visitor restrictions, when the pandemic all started, meant family members could not be there. Now, they are allowed to have one family member at bedside before a death.
“We had to have Zoom calls," Thomas said. "Being in the room, holding the patient’s hand while family members singing to them through Zoom, so that was difficult for them seeing their loved one passing away and not being there. We are it for them when they’re dying. They are not alone. We will never let someone die alone. We are always in the room, taking care of them, talking to them.”
Thomas said the difficult parts of the job come with the territory.
“I chose this profession," she said. "My mom is a nurse. I chose this and it comes with my profession. The ups and downs. You go through, before COVID, dying, death, birthing, all of that. Life as a whole. You go through it. Sometimes you go home and cry sometimes you go home and laugh.”
Thomas is also careful about going home to her husband who does not work in the healthcare field.
“I sanitize myself before I even leave the unit," Thomas said. "Getting to the car, I have sanitizer in there. I put on new clothes before I get into the car. When I get home it’s like another process. I change everything in my garage. I have my bathroom and laundry room right off the garage and I just run in straight to the shower. So that’s been something new.”
Thomas said she looks forward to the day when coronavirus is less of a threat.
“The day I don’t have to wear my whole papper to go into a patient’s room and be scared to touch them,”waiting for that day to happen for me," Thomas said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.