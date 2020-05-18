UofSC to hold classes online after Thanksgiving break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has announced Sunday that students will take classes remotely following Thanksgiving break.
Along with other schedule changes, the decision “meets requirements for federal and financial aid and for the Southern Association of Colleges and School Commission on Colleges," according to a message from Caslen on the university’s website.
“This virus continues to ask a great deal of us, and we must be ready to respond thoughtfully to any development or situation,” Caslen said in the message. “I am extremely proud of the [Future Planning Group] and am grateful to every participant in this impressive group of leaders. These experts have given me a new level of confidence in our capacity to resume in-person classes on August 20 and to accommodate those students, faculty and staff who choose to work and study remotely.”
The university announced a few other schedule changes for the fall semester as well. Among the biggest changes on the schedule is the cancellation of Fall Break, which was scheduled to take place Oct. 15-16. Instead, classes will be held on those days.
“I realize that students and faculty look forward to getting away and recharging in the middle of the semester, and I appreciate that many of you will not be pleased with the decision to cancel Fall Break. These changes are part of the new normal that all of us must embrace as we return to campus for work and study, and they are necessary for us to successfully resume in-person instruction,” Caslen said in the message. “Most importantly, they reflect our top priority: your health, safety and wellbeing.”
Classes will also be held online on Labor Day (Sept. 7) and General Election Day (Nov. 3). The final day for in-person instruction at the university for the semester will be Nov. 24. Following Thanksgiving break, students will take part in remote class days on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
These schedule changes only apply to UofSC’s Columbia campus.
