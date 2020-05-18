Uber cuts 3,000 jobs as pandemic slashes demand for rides

Uber's drivers are considered freelance or contract workers, not full-fledged employees, so despite the sharp drop in their incomes from obliterated demand, they are not eligible for severance or benefits from the company. California challenged this recently, suing Uber and Lyft and alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law. The suit seeks restitution for unpaid wages owed to drivers, among other things.