SCDMV to resume driving tests for non-commercial drivers on May 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will resume offering skills tests for non-commercial drivers (Class D) who wish to get their driver’s license.
Starting on May 26, SCDMV offices will offer skills tests at 23 branch office locations by appointment only Monday through Friday. Tests will be offered at other SCDMV locations one day per week at additional locations. Here is a list of those locations.
Skills test offered Monday through Friday
- Beaufort
- Bishopville
- Blythewood
- Camden
- Charleston – Leeds Avenue
- Chester
- Conway
- Dillon
- Florence
- Gaffney
- Georgetown
- Greer
- Irmo
- Kingstree
- Lake City
- Marion
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
- Ridgeland
- Seneca
- Spartanburg - Southport Road
- St. George
- Walterboro
Skills tests offered on Monday
- Bennettsville
- North Augusta
Skills tests offered on Tuesday
- Greenville - Saluda Dam Road
- Ladson
Skills tests offered on Wednesday
- Columbia - Shop Road
- Myrtle Beach - Market Common
- McCormick
Skills tests offered on Thursday
- Rock Hill
- Greenwood
Skills tests offered on Friday
- Sumter
Officials with the SCDMV will also offer motorcycle and CDL skills testing at select locations. However, tests for RV licenses or licenses for RVs with cars towed behind them will remain suspended.
Anyone who doesn’t have an appointment to take a skills test will be turned away. To schedule an appointment, please visit this link.
