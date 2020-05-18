Salisbury book store owner giving away new books to fill Little Free Libraries

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - We first told you about Alissa Redmond’s mission to fill up the dozens of Little Free Libraries in Rowan County in a story we published on May 7. She’s still at it, and determined to keep it going.
“I was really happy to be able to give back," Redmond told WBTV on Monday. Redmond is the owner of the South Main Book Company in downtown Salisbury.
Giving back for her means filling dozens of the Little Free Libraries all over the county with new books.
She’s doing this at a time when schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She asked the school system how she could help, and filling the libraries is what they suggested. She and her daughter have only been here for about 6 months, but say they’ve felt so welcomed in the community, they wanted to do something to give back.
“I’ve had some people reach out and say ‘oh I found the dog man book that my son was looking for thank you so much for putting it in there,’" Redmond added. "That makes my day when I hear that somebody found something they wanted in the box that I helped stock.”
The Little Free Libraries are located across the county, mainly at schools and along greenways. You can search to find one near you: https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/
