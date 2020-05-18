Police searching for Gaston County man missing since March 1

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for more than two months.
Michael James Bergeron, 31, was reported missing on Friday, May 15, but officials say he has been missing since March 1. He was last seen on Hickory Grove Road in Gastonia.
Bergeron is described as a white male, 5′7″ tall and 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Bergeron or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
