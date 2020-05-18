Police investigate two separate deadly crashes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people died separate crashes in Charlotte on Monday evening, police say.
The first crash happened on Lees Crossing Drive in northeast Charlotte just before 5 p.m.
Police said a vehicle lost control and left the roadway. An adult was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
The other incident happened when an SUV crashed into a home on Cello Court in east Charlotte.
Emergency medical officials said one person inside the house was pronounced dead, and two others were taken to the hospital.
Police say they are working to gather more information about that crash.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.