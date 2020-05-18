Piedmont Medical Center to allow visitors for ER, surgical and hospitalized patients

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Medical Center announced effective Monday, May 18, its visitation policy will be relaxed to allow patients to have one designated visitor.
This policy change will allow visitors for patients who have been admitted to the hospital, Emergency Department patients, and patients that have a scheduled elective procedure.
Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk locations prior to entering the hospital, and required to wear visitor identification, a face mask and sanitize their hands. Specifically designated waiting areas allow physical distancing for designated visitors and include additional cleaning protocols.
Any visitor not meeting screening criteria will not be permitted to enter the hospital. All staff, physicians, patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms daily before entering the hospital.
The Piedmont Medical Center COVID SAFETY standards will offer peace of mind to patients and their loved ones receiving elective surgery or emergency care. Expanded visitation comes shortly after Piedmont Medical Center resumed elective care with extensive safety measures in place.
“Our COVID SAFETY standards were developed with key principles in mind to maximize safety – maintain vigilance of all potential risks, create separate care pathways and take a multi-factor approach to maintaining a safe environment for patients and visitors,” explained Piedmont Medical Center CEO Mark Nosacka.
Standards include the following components:
- Distinct COVID SAFETY Zones and COVID CARE Zones – separate areas with clear signage and protocols
- Rigorous physician and staff protocols – daily screening, universal masking and access to PPE
- Heightened sanitization – enhanced cleaning of surfaces and plenty of hand sanitization stations
- Access to COVID-19 testing – in-house, rapid testing for patients, physicians and staff who require it
- Precautions for patients and visitors – provision of face masks, hand sanitizer and physical distancing
- Enhanced virtual access – virtual care, remote monitoring as well as connectivity with loved ones
