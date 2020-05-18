Part of road completely closed after crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A morning crash has left part of a road completely closed in north Charlotte through the afternoon hours Monday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that West W T Harris Boulevard is shut down between West Sugar Creek Road and Old Statesville Road.
The closure stems from a crash that happened earlier Monday morning near the intersection of Lake Parkway and West W T Harris Boulevard.
Police say the road is completely closed to travel until further notice.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.