Northlake Mall welcomes shoppers back, along with new safety regulations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Northlake Mall in Charlotte is officially open for business, but there are some restrictions shoppers should know about before they hit the stores.
Along with updates hours, the mall has implemented extensive changes to its protocol in order to comply with safety regulations amidst COVID-19.
First, they’re operating under reduced hours, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.
Next, its website urges would-be shoppers to social distance when parking and to wear masks – though neither suggestion is necessarily required.
However, officials have noted that some individual stores may require masks.
They also say that not every store within the mall is reopening. It is suggested that you call ahead and check first.
Stores may also have their own respective safety regulations in place.
Nathan Randle, owner of Top Coat salon, said he’s excited about the reopening.
Though his store opens on Saturday, he is preparing his staff for meetings to update their own safety practices.
Randle said that while he’s thankful that he’s able to pay his employees a salary again, he acknowledges that there are those still uncomfortable with the reopening.
“Some techs aren’t coming back right away,” Randle said. “They still have a spot at ‘Top Coat.' I want people to take what they think is the best decision from them and we’re going to support that decision.”
Randle says his team opens up Top Coat just six months before the closings begin…and it has been a hard process to stay afloat.
“On the other side, I’ve got people who haven’t gotten income for 90 days or so,” said Randle. “So they’re trying to provide for their families and even if it’s a little risky at this time. So, I’m trying to support everything on each spectrum and everything in between.”
Randle said that, normally, the store has 20 nails techs available They have reduced that to five.
He said they are also installing plexiglass and canceling walk-ins, and instead requires appointments by phone or online beforehand.
Meanwhile, Northlake Mall personnel have also placed hand sanitizer at various points near the food court, restrooms and entrances.
Mall officials also note that – per statewide order – food court seating remains closed.
Staff will also be deep cleaning every day and throughout business hours, and furniture has been placed six feet apart to encourage social distancing. For more information, you can visit Northlake Mall’s website here.
