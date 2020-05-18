N.C. Phase 1 ends Friday, Gov. Cooper may announce decision on Phase 2 by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper spoke Monday about the possibility of the state entering Phase 2 of reopening by the weekend in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Phase 1 executive order ends Friday, May 22, but Gov. Cooper says officials continue to monitor data and metrics laid out for the state before making the decision to either enter Phase 2 or extend Phase 1.
State officials are only expected to ease restrictions and move to Phase 2 if the state is headed in the right direction with available data.
Gov. Cooper says as officials watch and examine the trends, they are working with public health and the private sector to determine how to reduce the risk of spread in the next phase.
“Remember, we have flattened the curve, but the threat of COVID-19 is still here,” Gov. Cooper said.
Addressing questions from reporters during a press conference, Gov. Cooper said the state is hoping to move into Phase 2 by the weekend and an announcement is coming midweek. Cooper stressed that state officials have not yet made a decision regarding Phase 2.
Gov. Cooper says state officials are working with the North Carolina business community and health experts to determine what is going to happen at the end of the week.
With a hope to move forward, Gov. Cooper acknowledged the current blow to the economy, but emphasized that health is the most important factor during the pandemic.
State officials say as Phase 2 potentially looks at allowing services like barber shops, hair salons and pools to reopen, there must be an expansive set of guidelines in place for it to be as safe as possible.
“Both customers and workers have real responsibilities to help each other,” Gov. Cooper said.
In the last seven days, North Carolina has tested an average of about 7,500 people per day.
“With expanded guidance to health care providers on who ought to be tested and more sites available, we expect daily testing to continue to increase,” Gov. Cooper said.
Approximately 275 testing sites are on the DHHS website.
