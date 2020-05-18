Murder warrant issued in fatal Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Murder warrants have been issued in Salisbury in the fatal shooting that took the life of Jonathan Elijah Ijames, 30, on April 26 on E. Lafayette Street.
The Criminal Investigations Division with the Salisbury Police Department have obtained 2nd degree murder warrants on Reginald Dean Oglesby, Jr.
Oglesby was one of five people who were shot that day, according to police.
Police said a fight escalated into a shooting around noon in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street.
“This is very preliminary information," said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes at the time. “We know that a fight was occurring and it escalated to where shots were fired.”
One person, later identified as Ijames, was fatally shot, another was airlifted to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries and two others, including a juvenile, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another person, now identified as Oglesby, showed up at a hospital in Statesville with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reginald Dean Oglesby, Jr., is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
