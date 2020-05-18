Lincoln Co. Commission chairman opens restaurant dining room, defying N.C. orders

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carrol Mitchem is apparently defying N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 orders by opening the dining area of his family-owned restaurant.
Mitchem posted a message on his Facebook page Sunday stating that the dining room in his restaurant - Mitchem’s Kitchen - would open Monday morning.
“Attention our dining room will be open to customers starting tomorrow,” Mitchem’s post read, “Come see us!!”
“At a certain point and time I felt like it was an issue and someone needed to stand up," Mitchem told WBTV outside the restaurant on Monday, "so I took that step yesterday when I once heard that the churches were opening up I thought, ‘well maybe the time and opportunity for me to do that too,’ so I decided to open my dining room to the public.”
“Everybody is happy, they’re real happy about it and they’re glad that somebody took a stand to go against the order of the governor, which not all law is order,” he continued.
Under Phase 1 of North Carolina’s Stay-at-Home orders, restaurants are to serve curbside and pick-up orders only.
WBTV stopped by the restaurant Monday afternoon and saw that indeed the dining area was open. Nearly every table was full.
Melinda Holl, an employee at Mitchem’s Kitchen for 22 years, said she was happy to be waiting tables again and to see her customers.
“I haven’t worked in two months," Holl said. "I’ve worked up front, but I haven’t done my job.”
Customer Tammy Wright was also happy the dining area was open.
“I wanted to eat the food, and then I saw on Facebook where they were opening the dining room back up, so I wanted to actually come in and sit down,” Wright said. “We haven’t done this in a while and my feeling is that everything should be opened back up. If you want to go eat, go eat. If you don’t want to go eat, then don’t go eat, but we should have this option to come eat.”
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had received complaints about the restaurant being open and said it was under investigation. They did not provide any other details or say what action may or may not be taken.
