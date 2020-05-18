$900K seized during traffic stop in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe police seized more than $900,000 during a traffic stop for a registration plate violation Saturday night.
Officers were working traffic enforcement in the area of Rocky River Road and U.S. 74.
Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers stopped a white Ford pickup truck.
With the assistance of the K9 unit, illegal contraband was located in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in a seizure of more than $900,000.
Officers said the cash was packaged in vacuumed sealed plastic bags consistent with drug trafficking proceeds.
“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “I am extremely proud of our officers and our K9 program.
Officers with the Monroe Police Department routinely conduct traffic enforcement for North Carolina Chapter 20 violations. These encounters can range from educating the motoring public, written citations, and arrests for DWI or drugs offenses.
The police department is still conducting an ongoing investigation into the bulk cash seizure.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.