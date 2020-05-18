15-year-old dies after shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a teenager died after he was shot at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.
Officers said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Briarhill Drive around 5 p.m. Monday.
After the teen was shot, police said he jumped into a car and tried to drive away, but he crashed into the woods.
He died at a Charlotte hospital Monday.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
There’s no word on the criminal nature of this investigation.
Police said that there have not been any arrests.
No names were released, investigators did not say what happened or give any information on possible suspects.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
