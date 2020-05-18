Gov. Roy Cooper has strong reaction to reporter’s question about ‘COVID-19’ parties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Majority of questions Gov. Roy Cooper took from the media revolved around Phase 2 of the state’s reopening, but when a reporter asked about COVID-19 parties, Cooper got fired up in a way we haven’t seen at these briefings.
A reporter in Forsyth County asked about a local trend about people going to COVID-19 parties, purposefully trying to get the virus to achieve herd immunity.
“That is completely irresponsible and absolutely unacceptable,” said Cooper. “If you do that you can easily kill someone you love.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen also didn’t mince words.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure we are slowing the spread of this virus, staying six feet apart, wearing face coverings, washing your hand. Exactly the opposite of what a COVID party would be, so we implore folks not to do that. We are nowhere near herd immunity. A party will not help us in any way. Please do not do that," Cohen said.
As far as when North Carolina could enter Phase 2 of reopening? Gov. Cooper said we could have an answer to that by midweek as his team continues to analyze data.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.