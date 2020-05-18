First Latina woman promoted to captain at Gastonia Police Department

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department made a milestone promotion.
The department announced its first Latina captain.
Sgt. Nancy Brogdon was promoted to captain in the Gastonia Police Department, Police Chief Robert Helton announced.
“We’re happy to be able to share some good news during this time when there are many headlines about the pandemic,” Helton said. “Capt. Brogdon brings a lot of experience to her new position, and I’m confident of her continued success. She is also our first Latina captain and brings a unique perspective to the table.”
Brogdon joined the Gastonia Police Department in 2005 and has served in a number of positions including patrol officer, community coordinator, grant manager and coordinator of the Gaston County Gang Initiative and as a detective in the Financial & Electronic Crimes Unit.
Since being promoted to sergeant in 2013, she has served as a patrol sergeant, a community coordinator sergeant, a Criminal Investigations Division sergeant and as assistant commander of GPD’s Hostage Negotiators Team. She oversees the department’s LeadsOnline, Victim/Witness and U-VISA programs, and serves as co-commander of the GPD Tactical/Mobile Field Force Team.
Her promotion to captain makes her the third female captain in the police department’s history, following an announcement earlier this year of the promotion of Sgt. Laura Biggerstaff.
The department’s first female captain, Cindy Isenhour, retired from the GPD in 2010 after 25 years of service.
