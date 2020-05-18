First Alert: Wet weather dominates this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re dry this morning around much of the WBTV news area and we’ll remain that way for the better part of the day. Afternoon temperatures will make a run back up close to 80°.
Rain will move into the mountains by early afternoon and then spread east toward the Piedmont, moving into the Charlotte area late in the day.
There is a small risk that some of the storms today could be strong with damaging wind and hail.
An upper-level storm system – essentially cut off from the rest of the atmospheric weather players – will lumber across the region through at least the midweek period keeping clouds in the sky and rain falling.
It won’t rain all of the time, but showers and thunderstorms – including heavy downpours – will certainly dominate Tuesday and Wednesday and perhaps even Thursday before improving conditions unfold on Friday. Rainfall could total three to five inches – locally more – this week, so there will be a flood concern developing over time.
With the wet weather in the forecast, temperatures will be cool as well. Highs Tuesday will settle in the lower 70s and we’re not likely to get out of the middle 60s on Wednesday!
Lower 70s are still in the forecast for Thursday but I’m forecasting a return to more seasonal readings close to 80° on Friday.
With any luck, we’ll warm up nicely well into the 80s as we start the Memorial Day weekend.
Keep alert to changing weather conditions this week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
