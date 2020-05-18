First Alert: Rain showers, thunderstorms expected for the majority of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we wave good-bye to Tropical Storm Arthur, we say hello to the weather maker which will actually bring rain to the WBTV viewing area. Looks like a lot of it, too! That’s why we have three more First Alerts after today!
An upper level low will move in and sit over the south for a few days. Rain chances last from today through Friday. This evening could bring a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
The biggest threat looks to be heavy rain, followed by gusty winds. As we move forward into Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain will be the bigger threat. In fact, 3-5” of rain won’t be out of the question between now and the end of the week.
As of now, there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for roughly the area west of I-77. However, it would be surprising if other places didn’t develop flooding issues as we progress through the next few days.
Temperatures will be cooler too. We will be in the low 70s Tuesday and Thursday. We may not even make it to 70° on Wednesday. By Friday, rain chances fall just a little and temperatures will increase to the upper 70s.
There’s always next weekend, right? Lucky for us, the weekend does look good. With the upper low finally moving out, we will enjoy more sun and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.