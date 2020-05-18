First Alert: Off-and-on rain showers, thunderstorms expected for the majority of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Later today conditions will turn wetter after a dry and mostly cloudy start to the workweek.
The earliest batch of rain and storms will move from west to east across the Mountains and Foothills and into the Piedmont through mid-afternoon and early evening hours with scattered activity continuing to fan out across the WBTV viewing tonight and into Tuesday morning.
An upper level low hovering over the Southeast is responsible for the series of showers and storms that will trek through the Carolinas over the next 3 to 4 days. While the majority of the wet weather will be non-severe, there is a low risk for strong isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Additionally, there will be an increasing likelihood of excessive rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday, as periodic waves of showers and thunderstorms roll through the region.
The threat for localized flooding will increase after sunrise on Tuesday and will remain elevated through Thursday.
Meanwhile, temperatures will slide south over the next couple days as cloudy skies block sunshine and rain-cooled air lingers below. This afternoon highs will be near average in the upper 70s with overnight lows dipping in the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon highs will only reach the lower 70s, and even cooler highs in the mid 60s are expected Wednesday.
Despite the persistence of the wet and cool trend during the workweek, we are anticipating drier and warmer weather as Memorial Day Weekend nears.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
