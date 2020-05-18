1 dead, 2 injured when struck by car inside east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An SUV crashed into a home and killed a person inside, and injured two others, Monday evening in east Charlotte.
Police say the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Cello Court.
Two people in an SUV were traveling along the roadway when they lost control and rammed into the home.
One person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others in the residences were injured and were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Police say the home sustained major damage.
The condition of the two in the SUV is unknown.
Police are investigating.
No other information was provided.
