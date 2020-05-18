Customers ready to patronize South Carolina businesses

FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Nail salons, gyms, spas and hair salons, which have been closed for nearly two months due to coronavirus, reopened on Monday.
Businesses didn’t have trouble looking for customers.
Some nail salons were filled up and their phones were ringing off the hook.
Customer Laurie Nelson, from Charlotte, showed up at Grand Nails Salon to make an appointment.
She said she likes how the salons were keeping people safe.
“They seem safe inside,” Nelson said. “The plexiglass is up. Everybody is wearing a mask. I don’t think we can shut down forever.”
Nearby at SportClips, there was a line to get inside.
Customer Josh Hance, from Charlotte, visited to patronize a South Carolina business.
He said he got tired of waiting for North Carolina to reopen.
“It’s driving me nuts,” Hance said. “My hair hasn’t been this long since 1998, when I joined the Army.”
Hance said he wasn’t the only one trying to get a haircut on the first day that South Carolina reopened its close-contact businesses, which includes salons, parlors, gyms and barbershops.
“I was trying to use the app but it just kept crashing, so many people were online," Hance said. "It was showing a wait time of 271 minutes as of 9 o’clock this morning.”
The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce said that more than 500 of its members were given clear instructions on the correct way to reopen.
Leaders said the business owners are taking this pandemic seriously and are doing what they can to offer their customers comfort so they can continue to return.
Customers said they are not worried about being surrounded by others during this pandemic and contracting the virus.
“I don’t think you can live in fear,” Nelson said. “If you are compromised, obviously don’t go out. You have that choice. We need to move forward.”
Lancaster County leaders said that opening businesses back up is not only good for the economy but it’s good to address road conditions.
Officials were hoping to use some of the sales tax revenue from businesses to help fund some road projects.
Businesses being shut down for weeks caused leaders to rethink that funding option.
