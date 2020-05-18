Cooper on people purposely trying to get COVID-19: “If you do that, you can easily kill someone you love"

“Our Phase 1 Executive Order runs through this Friday, but as I’ve said – we are continuing to monitor the data and the metrics that we’ve laid out for our state,” Cooper said in a media briefing. “As we watch and examine the trends, we are working with public health and the private sector to determine how we can reduce the risk of spread in the next phase. Remember – we have flattened the curve, but the threat of COVID-19 is still here.”