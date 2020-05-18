Charlotte’s Urban Farm now operational

Once the crops at the urban farm start coming in, Selassie believes it will have a big impact on the community. He says, “I want to just make sure again, that the community is fed good food. And I want to see it...I want to see it go to places that um, people know that again, this is something that’s attainable. Maintain the food systems...is attainable. Having access to organic food...it’s attainable. And I want to know that, in this time frame, that farmers are still here. We’re not going anywhere. We’re not afraid.”