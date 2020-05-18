BLOG: Tropical Storm Arthur is moving away from the NC coast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Arthur is 55 miles ENE of Cape Hatteras. The storm has sustained winds of 50mph – but fortunately, most of the highest winds have remained offshore. The storm is moving NE at 16mph as of the 2pm update.
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Ocracoke Inlet to Duck, NC and for Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. It is no longer in effect south of Ocracoke Inlet.
Some strengthening is forecast but it will start to lose tropical characteristics late Monday night or Tuesday.
Rain will continue to move off the NC coast Monday afternoon. Winds could continue to blow but will change direction. They will come out of a more northerly direction as the storm moves away.
So far, winds have been around 15-25mph. Some gusts have been over 30mph but have mainly remained below tropical storm force strength over land.
