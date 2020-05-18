BLOG: Good-bye Arthur! All Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued for NC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Arthur is now about 110mph NE of Cape Hatteras. It continues to move NE at 16mph. That means the worst of Arthur is over for the Carolinas.
The winds will continue to blow overnight as the storm moves away -but the rain (related to Arthur) is just about completely out of the state.
Winds at the center of the storm are still about 50mph. There could be some strengthening over the next day or so.
However, it should start to lose its tropical characteristics later tonight or on Tuesday. Regardless, the storm is moving out into the ocean!
