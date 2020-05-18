Avery County reports first case of COVID-19, all 100 N.C. counties now have a confirmed case

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County is reporting its first case of COVID-19, which means all 100 North Carolina counties now have a confirmed case.
The announcement came Monday, May 18, not long after Gov. Roy Cooper held a press conference addressing the coronavirus.
Avery County was the last county in the entire state to report a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
The Avery County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified that the resident has tested positive. The individual is in isolation.
“Avery County has been preparing for this reality and anticipated that our community would likely be impacted at some point. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and have identified close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released,” a press release read.
In Avery County to date, there have been 438 residents tested, 405 residents have tested negative, 32 residents have pending test results and one resident has tested positive.
As of now, there are zero hospitalized, zero deaths and zero recovered in the county.
“As our counties start opening back up it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still here,” added Diane Creek, Toe River Health District Health Director. “We are blessed in Avery County to have a strong community. Your public officials and county leadership have been working tirelessly to prepare for the impact of this virus. Community members can do their part by continuing to follow the guidelines, and remember that we’re all in this together, and to support one another”.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.