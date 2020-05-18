Atrium expansion plans for Dilworth campus meet protests at Charlotte council meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) -Atrium Health’s planned expansion of its main campus in Dilworth faced opposition from neighbors at a Charlotte City Council meeting Monday.
Atrium Health wants the city to rezone its 70-acre campus in Dilworth to allow up to 425 multifamily units, a university or college, a hotel, a parking deck, medical offices, health institutions and open space.
Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest University announced last year that they would partner to bring the four-year medical school to Charlotte, but they have released few details since. They have not said where the medical school will go, but the rezoning would allow for a medical college and nursing school as well as dormitories.
Saju Joy, vice president and chief medical officer of the greater Charlotte region for Atrium Health, said the hospital system plans to build a new bed tower and rehabilitation hospital. Its existing facilities are outdated and can’t meet all of the need, he said.
“Our emergency department is maxed out,” he said.
The hospital’s expansion of its flagship campus is part of a $1 billion investment in facilities across the Charlotte area. It has not disclosed the individual cost of the Dilworth hospital revamp.
DILWORTH NEIGHBORS OPPOSE ‘STRATEGIC CREEP’
But the hospital’s rezoning request is opposed by neighbors concerned about the development encroaching on their homes. Atrium wants to build its facilities up to the end of Fountainview Road, as well as open space along that residential street, where the hospital owns several properties.
The proposed buildings range from 40 feet to 250 feet in maximum height in different parts of the development, with the tallest buildings closer to South Kings Drive. The hospital has said the bed tower would be 12 stories.
Deborah Edwards, who lives on Fountainview Road, is worried about the hospital’s “strategic creep” into the neighborhood and property values.
“Atrium’s checkerboarding of our neighborhood has created a complete monopoly on the remaining privately held homes,” she said.
There have been a number of changes in Dilworth a few blocks away along East Boulevard. Winston Salem-based developer Summit Healthcare Group purchased three properties along the street last year, and Abacus Capital purchased the Latta Pavilion building, which houses Bakersfield, Inishmore and other businesses.
Lee Teeter, who lives on Lombardy Circle near the development, said the “monster buildings” will hurt the neighborhood’s character. Some residents have had trouble selling their homes with Atrium’s plans up in the air, he said.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of stress and strain put on all the neighbors,” he said. “If they need to sell the house, who is going to buy?”
MAYOR WANTS TO SEE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
City Council member Julie Eiselt urged the hospital system to talk with the Dilworth neighborhood association about how the development can fit in with their vision for what the area should look like.
“I have struggled with that area,” she said. “I wish we could snap our fingers and have the comprehensive vision plan, but we don’t.”
Mayor Vi Lyles said she would like the hospital to include affordable housing in its development, especially given that the hospital’s minimum wage is $13.50 an hour.
“The only way that it’s going to be possible for us to actually work and live in our city is that we use as many tools as we have to create affordable housing for people that are working every day,” she said.
In a statement provided by Atrium spokesman Chris Berger, the hospital said it is continuing to revise its plan as it receives feedback.
“Atrium Health has consistently met with representatives of neighborhood boards in the area to discuss the rezoning proposal, and we will continue to engage in additional community outreach to share our rezoning plan and development proposal with area residents,” Atrium said.