Wilmington worker gets shout out from Walmart, LeBron James for keeping store safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s probably safe to say a man from Wilmington was not expecting to be showered with appreciation from thousands of people, including one of the greatest players in the NBA, today.
Tony from the Walmart on Sigmon Road in Wilmington got a little unexpected national attention Sunday while doing his job.
Tony, who is only identified by first name, got a shout out on the national Walmart Facebook page Sunday afternoon for helping to keep the location clean during the coronavirus pandemic. The national Walmart page has 32 million followers. But, the attention didn’t stop there. Shortly after, one of the most recognizable sports figures in the country, LeBron James, reposted with a thank you message for Tony on his page as well.
In the first handful of hours after posting, the tribute had hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.