What was to be and what officials hope for at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As NASCAR resumed racing in Darlington this weekend following shutdowns due to COVID-19, the track, the parking lots and even the roads, at times, around the Charlotte Motor Speedway were empty.
This was to be the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend with more than a week of racing activities culminating in the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.
The All-Star Race was canceled and replaced by the race at Darlington Speedway.
For the first time since there was such a race at the speedway, it was quiet.
“It is difficult,” said Scott Cooper, from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The lack of a race this weekend was an economic hit to the speedway and the community.
Restaurants that are used to lines out of the door when races are held saw very little traffic Sunday.
“We need the fans,” said Kelly May, from Parkway House Family Restaurant in Concord.
It could be some time before race fans fill local businesses.
NASCAR is able to resume racing, according to Cooper, by agreeing to have as few people as possible at the Speedway during a race.
That means the race teams are cutting back on personnel, and fans are not allowed in.
It’s why, next week, racing will be back at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Coca-Cola 600 race will be next Sunday with some type of racing each night until the following Wednesday.
It will keep the season going, said Cooper, and maybe by fall, things will be different, virus-wise.
Cooper is hoping the virus won’t be an issue when the races are scheduled to return to Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“We will welcome fans back again," Cooper said.
