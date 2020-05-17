Tropical Storm Arthur to impact Outer Banks on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Arthur currently has winds of 45 mph and is moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued from Surf City, NC to Duck, NC.
The National Hurricane Center keeps the track of Arthur offshore of the Outer Banks, yet weather forecast models do show the chance for Arthur to make landfall and pass over or near Cape Hatteras around midday Monday.
Depending on the exact track, the Outer Banks may experience winds as high as 50 mph with heavy rainfall and rough seas.
Arthur is expected to move further away and offshore by Monday night into Tuesday.
The WBTV viewing area does not look to be directly impacted by Tropical Storm Arthur, yet it will be impacted by a cold front moving into the Carolinas from the west on Monday.
This cold front is expected to bring scattered rain and the potential for strong to severe storms late Monday.
You may remember that Arthur is a tropical name that was not retired, yet was Hurricane Arthur in 2014, making landfall around Shackleford Banks, NC on July 3, 2014 as a category 1 Hurricane.
The highest wind gust from 2014’s Hurricane Arthur was 88 knots, or 101 mph, observed at Cape Lookout.
Hurricane Arthur’s July 3 landfall is the earliest date for a hurricane to make landfall in NC since record-keeping began in the late 1800s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
