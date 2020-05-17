Tracking Tropical Storm Arthur - and three First Alert Days!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Arthur is 355 miles SSW of Cape Hatteras. The storm has maintained the same strength as with the 5 a.m. update. Winds are at 40mph and it is moving NNE at 9mph.
The best news is that this storm should remain off the South and North Carolina coast – even though it will make a close pass by the Outer Banks. There will be almost no impact for us here in the WBTV viewing area.
The beaches will likely see rain overnight and into Monday morning. The storm will make its closets pass to Wilmington overnight and it will be closest to Cape Hatteras around 10 a.m. Monday.
More good news is that the storm isn’t terribly strong and isn’t supposed to strengthen to hurricane status. Still, the beaches can expect rain, gusty winds and rough surf – especially along the Outer Banks tomorrow.
The storm should leave the Carolinas alone by Monday afternoon and will lose its tropical characteristics by Tuesday.
Stay tuned for the latest WBTV updates.
-Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.