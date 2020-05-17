They don masks day after day to fight a killer. Meet a few of our health care heroes.

We’ve heard countless anecdotes about nurses and doctors using their personal phones to let ailing patients communicate with loved ones, since families aren’t allowed to make visits because of contagion risks. In one example, we recently told the story of a husband and wife who contracted the coronavirus at the same time, leading hospital staff to go out of their way to get them assigned to rooms right next to each other, and nurses using their own cellphones to deliver messages and photos between the two in the days before they both died.