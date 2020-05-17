Person killed in Newton house fire

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed when a home caught fire in Catawba County early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area of West 8th Street and North Frye Avenue around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a fully involved fire at 509 W. 9th St.
The Newton Fire Department requested assistance from all Newton fire stations, as well as the Conover and Maiden fire departments.
The blaze was finally reported under control at 1:25 a.m., though they remained on scene for more than three hours after that to complete the extinguishment and investigation.
Crews found the remains of one person. Their name hasn’t been released pending further investigation and notification of family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
