Foundation seeks men who chased, harassed mare and foal at Outer Banks

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Foundation for Shackleford Horses says three young men harassed two horses on Shackleford Banks near Beaufort, North Carolina.
The foundation says in a Facebook post that a visitor took a photo of a mare and foal being harassed and chased near Wade Shore around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The foundation said that the mare and foal became separated from one another, which puts the foal at risk of death.
The mare and foal were located together on Sunday morning after a park volunteer found them.
The foundation is asking anyone who knows the individuals in the photo or witnessed the harassment to contact them on Facebook or call Cape Lookout National Seashore at 252-728-2250.
