FIRST ALERT Monday through Thursday, with Flash Flooding threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for a stray rain shower in the NC mountains.
Overnight low temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to mid-60s for the Piedmont.
Monday will start off mostly cloudy with some isolated rain in the NC mountains early.
Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through Monday afternoon and evening.
A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.
Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Rain showers will linger overnight Monday into Tuesday with heavy rainfall at times.
Tuesday morning will start off with low temperatures in the lower 60s with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Scattered rain will continue for Wednesday with cooler afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Rain chances linger for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower 70s for Thursday and upper 70s for Friday.
Drier weather and warmer temperatures develop for Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s and isolated rain possible.
We are closely watching Tropical Storm Arthur, which looks to pass over, or just east of, the Outer Banks on Monday.
The Outer Banks are under a Tropical Storm Warning with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas expected.
Tropical Storm Arthur looks to move further east and out into the Atlantic Ocean, as we head into Tuesday, and is not expected to directly impact the WBTV viewing area.
Don’t forget your umbrella or rain jacket this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
