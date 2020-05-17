Driver killed in York Co. crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed in a collision near Rock Hill early Sunday morning.
The wreck occurred around 5:15 a.m. on Adnah Church Road and Windsong Lane.
The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was driving south on Adnah Church Road when it struck a Silverado pickup truck heading north on the same road.
The Malibu drfited left of center and hit the truck head on, troopers say.
The driver of the Malibu was fatally injuried.
Troopers haven’t released the name of the deceased.
