Charlotte faith leaders on reopening: ‘Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Worshipers across the state of North Carolina have been granted progressively more freedom to attend religious gatherings over the past couple of weeks, first thanks to Phase One of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan and this weekend courtesy of a federal judge’s order.
But more than 75 Charlotte-area clergy members and faith leaders have joined together to deliver a message regarding getting back to the business of worshiping together in large groups again: Not so fast.
“We will approach the complicated process of regathering in our temples, mosques, sanctuaries and meeting halls with abundant caution and intention,” said the statement, which was addressed to “Our Communities and Neighbors.”
“Respectfully, these decisions may not align with the guidelines offered by government officials. We share the belief that all people are created in the image of God. It is the health, safety, and well-being of our communities and neighbors that motivate us towards making decisions that will care for and protect one another.”
The statement, released Friday morning, was signed by leaders of some of the city’s largest religious institutions, including Claude Alexander, senior pastor at The Park Church; Joe Clifford, senior pastor at Myers Park Presbyterian; and James Howell, senior pastor at Myers Park United Methodist Church.
The effort was spearheaded by Rev. Lori Archer Raible of Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church and Rabbi Asher Knight of Temple Beth El.
The goal? To get congregants to understand that how and when they reopen will be based on factors that are independent of political influence — and why they believe that’s the wisest course of action.
“It’s not a partisan statement,” Raible said. “It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement about our concern for the well-being of our community.”
“There’s a push towards the possibility of reopening,” Knight added. “But just because we can return doesn’t mean that we all should.”
Furthermore, he said, “reopening is not going to be as simple just switching on a light. The better analogy is a dimmer switch. That is, we’ll initially prepare the building for opening and for staffing, and then individual functions, and then individual scheduled meetings with the clergy, and then — maybe at a time we have all of our systems right — to be able to have worship and other opportunities.
“We have to do this in a way that is careful and safe and respectful.”
CHURCH REOPENING IN NC
Under a stay-at-home order issued in March, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper prohibited large gatherings, including at churches. Statewide, faith leaders transitioned to online services and drive-in options. That order also restricted certain businesses deemed non-essential.
Under Phase One of the state’s reopening plan (which went into effect May 8), Cooper removed designations between essential and non-essential businesses and said worship services of more than 10 people were allowed outdoors, so long as socially distancing was practiced. Indoor services were allowed, under the state’s rules, only if outdoor service was “impossible.”
There was some inconsistency over the interpretation of those guidelines, and there was more brewing around the coming Phase Two plan, which said it would make allowances for “gathering at places such as houses of worship ... at a reduced capacity.” (In Phase Three, more churches are likely to hold in-person worship services.)
But on Saturday, the News & Observer reported that a federal judge’s order allows religious leaders statewide to open to their congregations, in spite of the governor’s restrictions. According to the report, the judge’s order prevents Cooper from taking enforcement actions against religious worshipers, but also states they should observe recommendations for social distancing and reduce transmission of the coronavirus when possible. A group of religious leaders had sued Cooper, saying his reopening plan infringed upon religious freedoms and granted permissions for gatherings in retail stores but not churches.
Cooper said he would not appeal the ruling.
Meanwhile, the statement signed by Knight, Raible and 75 others clearly warns that the dangers are substantial.
“Lest we forget, faith communities who sang together, shared meals, and stood shoulder to shoulder were initially hit hardest by the virus,” they wrote. “Regathering prematurely risks the spike of infection.”
Signatures were collected last week, Raible said. (Incidentally, the list closed just hours after a group of about 200 people on the opposite end of the spectrum demonstrated on the lawn of the Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh, demanding to be permitted to hold traditional worship services indoors.)
And while the group stands together in their message — and although Raible said that “collectively, we have better wisdom” — decisions on when and how each individual institution will reopen could be wildly different.
“Depending on your church and your particular context,” she said, “you’re going to have to make these decisions based on them,” whether that’s size, budget, location, amenities, technological capabilities, et cetera.
Knight acknowledged that some of the decisions they will eventually face will be extraordinarily complicated and could have far-reaching ramifications.
“It’s not going to feel good if the only people who are able to come to services are those who have antibodies,” he said. “And it’s not going to feel good if the only people who can come to services are those who are not in vulnerable populations, or caring for those who are vulnerable. So there’s a lot to consider. ...
“Reality will dictate the timeline. The phases are going to be set not just by some edict from a government official, but the phases are gonna be set by how the virus responds to our behaviors and the impact that it will have on our health care system. And any timeline that we set out for any of our institutions by virtue of that is going to have to be flexible. The conversation has to be more nuanced than ‘We gather, or we don’t gather.’”