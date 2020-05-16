Warm weekend - unsettled during the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The hot weather will continue right through the weekend. With plenty of sun, highs will reach the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will remain low.
The week ahead will bring three First Alerts – Monday though Wednesday. These are a bit different from the last few we have had though. Severe weather doesn’t appear likely. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be on Monday as a cold front passes through. After that, we will be talking about periods of rain at times. With lots of people wanting to get outside these days, you may have to dodge the rain a bit more.
More clouds and a better shower chance will keep temperatures in the 70s most of the week.
We are also watching the tropics. As of now, there is a disturbance off the SE coast of Florida. It will bring disturbed weather to Florida today but will continue to move northeast. While it doesn’t appear that the storm will directly impact the NC or SC coast, there could still be choppy seas and windy conditions at the beach. If this storm does get a name, it would be Arthur.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
