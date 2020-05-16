Staff member at Concord juvenile detention facility tests positive for COVID-19

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - All inmates at a Concord juvenile detention center will undergo COVID-19 testing after a staff member there tested positive for the coronavirus.
An employee at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center self-reported the positive test. The results were reported to the facility by the employee on Friday.
That employee has been off the job since May 10, after notifying management of potential exposure to the virus. The worker than became symptomatic on May 13, when the test was taken and sent to the lab for processing.
The Juvenile Justice section is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Controll and PRevention , N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and local health department in conducting contact tracing and notification procedures, as well as quarantine and cleaning protocols, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
All staff members believed to have had close contact with the individual will undergo quarantine and testing.
“When we learned of our staff member’s potential exposure earlier this week, we placed on quarantine two juvenile living units where potential contact could have occurred as a standard precaution,” said Peter Brown, director of Stonewall Jackson YDC. “We are monitoring the children on these units twice a day for fever and/or symptoms. Though to date no juveniles have displayed any symptoms associated with COVID-19, we are taking the step of testing all children out of an abundance of caution.”
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections of children in juvenile detention facilities.
