President Obama discusses coronavirus pandemic and looks to the younger generations in pair of commencement addresses

He also noted that "a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities, and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country. We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities. Just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn't submit to their questioning. Injustice like this isn't new."